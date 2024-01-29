Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,217 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

