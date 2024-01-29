Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,276 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Smartsheet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $40,333.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.5 %

SMAR opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

