Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 5,739 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $177,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,627,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,520,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $177,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,520,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,340,672 shares of company stock worth $187,122,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

