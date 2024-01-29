Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 1,203,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.16 million, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EB

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.