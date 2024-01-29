Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $45.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.