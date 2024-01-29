Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 12.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kemper by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 20.4% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kemper by 33.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.