Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $386.05 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $408.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

