Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 164.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of News by 3,420.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 590,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 573,726 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in News by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in News by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in News by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS opened at $25.75 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

