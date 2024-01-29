Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.