Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 378.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UE opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

