Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,203,000.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

