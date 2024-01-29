Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $69.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.