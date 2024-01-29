Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 13,571 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $382,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $926.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

