Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 4,292 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tronox by 731.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tronox by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROX stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

