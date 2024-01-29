Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

