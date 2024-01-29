Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $202.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

