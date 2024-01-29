Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,990 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,174,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

