Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 214 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $170.68 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

