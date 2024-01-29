Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,554 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $71.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

