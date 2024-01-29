Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

