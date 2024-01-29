Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 37,977 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

MASI opened at $127.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

