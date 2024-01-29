Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,712 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $961.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

