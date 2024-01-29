Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.