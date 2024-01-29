Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Selway Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 95,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

