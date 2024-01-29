AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. AmBase has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

