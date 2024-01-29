Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:AEE opened at $69.51 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

