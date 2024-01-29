American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Update

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBZ opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.54.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.23 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

