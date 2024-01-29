American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $120.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

