American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
ARL stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
