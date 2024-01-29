American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

