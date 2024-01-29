American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $92.74 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

