Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enservco (ENSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN: ENSV):
- 1/27/2024 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Up 0.5 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco Co. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
