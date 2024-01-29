Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enservco (ENSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN: ENSV):

1/27/2024 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ENSV stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco Co. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

