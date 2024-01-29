Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
ADRZF opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Andritz has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $70.63.
About Andritz
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.