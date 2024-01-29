Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Andritz has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

