Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 0.3 %

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Shares of ANGPY opened at $7.37 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

