Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.