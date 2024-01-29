Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,087 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NLY stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

