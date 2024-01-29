Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 20,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 65,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 53,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average is $184.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

