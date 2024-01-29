Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.8% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

