Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

