Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

