Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arko were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $927.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Arko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.