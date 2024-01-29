Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 188,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

AORT stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

