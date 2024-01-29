Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

