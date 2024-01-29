Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ascent Industries in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Shares of ACNT opened at $10.45 on Monday. Ascent Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascent Industries will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

