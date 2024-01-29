Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $245,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $150.82.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

