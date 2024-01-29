AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMK. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,528,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after buying an additional 573,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 47.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,924,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,752,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

AMK stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

