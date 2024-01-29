Auto Prop Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$23.38 million during the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Ryanair stock a sudden favorite after Boeing’s drama
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Industrial’s building a base for upward momentum
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.