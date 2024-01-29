Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

EOG stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

