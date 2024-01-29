Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 648 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

