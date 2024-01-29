Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $137.19 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

