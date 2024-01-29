Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFG opened at $97.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

